19,882,031 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,882,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,734,000. Norges Bank owned about 9.08% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

