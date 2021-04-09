1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Achieves $38.69 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $51,952.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

