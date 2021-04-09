1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $46,148.94 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. 472,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,039. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

