$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.11. Eastman Chemical also posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.32. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $119.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.