$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

