$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

