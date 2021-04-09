-$20.00 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($20.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.85) and the lowest is ($23.71). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($19.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($71.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.26) to ($67.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 135,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,434. The company has a market cap of $652.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

