$20.10 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $20.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $279.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

