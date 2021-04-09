21,040 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.15 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

