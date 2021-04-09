214,450 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 788.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 152.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 88,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,212. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

