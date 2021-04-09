216,600 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emso Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.