$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $228.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.79 million. Groupon reported sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $960.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Groupon stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Groupon by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

