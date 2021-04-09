23,948 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

