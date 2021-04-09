25,870 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

