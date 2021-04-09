262,600 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

