$265.77 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $265.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $268.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.31.

TREE stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

