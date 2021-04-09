2,759,268 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,759,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,236,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Trimble by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.