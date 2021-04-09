27,745 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 111.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

