284,386 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 284,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 2.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after buying an additional 1,345,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 21,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,839. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

