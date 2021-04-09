287,400 Shares in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 287,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.22% of DSP Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in DSP Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSPG opened at $14.81 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

