$288.27 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $288.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $437.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.51 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.68 and its 200-day moving average is $418.95.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

