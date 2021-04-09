297,100 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BRF by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 711,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

