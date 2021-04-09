$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $137.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

