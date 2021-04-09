$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on W shares. Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

NYSE:W opened at $332.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.15. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

