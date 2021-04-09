3,057 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $508.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.16 and a fifty-two week high of $516.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

