33,900 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.76 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

