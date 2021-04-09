33,910 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Discovery comprises approximately 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 239,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,337,907. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.