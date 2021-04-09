371,333 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,000. Virtu Financial comprises about 3.3% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $18,604,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $9,609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

