3,722 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $615.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $456.19 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

