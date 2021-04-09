3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.95

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $198.95 and last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 11612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

