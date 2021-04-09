$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $20.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

