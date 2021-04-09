$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $20.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.