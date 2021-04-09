40,055 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Tapestry comprises 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

