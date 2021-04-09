41,309 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,292,000.

PEJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,722. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

