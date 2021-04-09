$49.04 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report $49.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $52.31 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $38.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $192.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

