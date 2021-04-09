4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FOUR traded down GBX 195 ($2.55) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,375 ($31.03). The stock had a trading volume of 86,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,373.16. The firm has a market cap of £667.04 million and a P/E ratio of 215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

