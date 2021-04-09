$500.15 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post $500.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $492.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $520.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

