500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 5.6%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 1,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 975,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

