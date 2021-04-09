500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 5.6%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 1,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 975,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.
500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.
