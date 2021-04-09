56,090 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $20,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 55,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

