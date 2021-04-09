$575.78 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $575.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.72 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

