5,790 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $284.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

