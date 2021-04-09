$58.53 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $58.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $228.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

