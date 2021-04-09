618,011 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,575,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $311.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,739 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,044 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

