618,011 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,575,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ANET opened at $311.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20.
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,739 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,044 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
