$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post sales of $631.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.64 million and the highest is $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Global stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
