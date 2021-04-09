$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post sales of $631.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.64 million and the highest is $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

