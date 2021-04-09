65,247 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

INFY stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.