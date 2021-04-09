65,360 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

