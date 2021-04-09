$654.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $654.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $717.30 million. Stericycle reported sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

