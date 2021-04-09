66,686 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:EB opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

