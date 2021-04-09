6,690 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

