7,110 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.44 and a 200-day moving average of $243.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

