$729.35 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $729.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $768.00 million and the lowest is $695.16 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

PATK stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $875,515.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

